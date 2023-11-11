Dry & sunny weekend ahead

High pressure builds across the region over the weekend bringing dry conditions and warmer temperatures.

SATURDAY: We start the day chilly in the 30s in most areas with freezing fog in the San Luis Valley. Mostly sunny skies bring us temperatures slightly warmer than average, maxing out in the mid-50s and low-60s across much of Southern Colorado.

SUNDAY: Temperatures warm a few more degrees to around 60 in Colorado Springs. You can expect high 60s in Pueblo and across the plains with minimal cloud coverage once again.

EXTENDED: Slightly warmer than average temperatures and clear skies continue until Thursday night when we're tracking a pattern change and snow chances. Stay with us for updates as this develops.