Warm & sunny again Sunday

Published 4:55 AM

SUNDAY: The warming trend continues! Temperatures jump about 5-10 degrees above average. 76 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 81 in Pueblo. Winds remain calm with plenty of sunshine.

EXTENDED: High pressure continues to dominate southern Colorado until a midweek pattern change expected to arrive late Wednesday. By Thursday, highs are stuck in the 50s and low 60s with gusty conditions. This could bring the first widespread snow across the high country and a few flakes to Teller County.

Julia Donovan

