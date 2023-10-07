Warm & sunny weekend

SATURDAY: We start the day chilly with freezing temperatures prompting a frost advisory along and east of I-25 and in the San Luis Valley until 8 a.m. High pressure returns to the region bringing a spike in temperatures and sunny skies for the afternoon. We'll top off in the Low 70s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SUNDAY: It's almost a repeat day with clear skies and temperatures warming a few more degrees to the mid 70s in Colorado Springs and around 80 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: High pressure continues to dominate southern Colorado until a midweek pattern change bringing cooler temperatures and higher precipitation chances by Thursday.