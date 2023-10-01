Warm & windy Sunday

SUNDAY: Temperatures cool a few degrees with highs of 80 in Colorado Springs, 86 in Pueblo, and winds ramping up as a trough of low pressure begins to move into Colorado. Wind advisories are in place for areas southwest of Gunnison with gusts up to 60 MPH, but we're still likely to see substantial winds along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains, too, around 30-40 MPH. Isolated showers are possible across the entire region.

MONDAY: Temperatures drop a few more degrees to the mid 70's in Colorado Springs and low 80's in Pueblo. We're expecting isolated morning showers and heavier rainfall across the southern I-25 corridor and eastern plains in the afternoon and evening hours.

EXTENDED: Temperatures continue cooling to the high 50s in Colorado Springs with increasing precipitation chances by Wednesday, then quickly rebound back to the mid 60's for the ladder half of the week as the trough exits Colorado.