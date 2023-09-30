Skip to Content
Afternoon showers & storms Saturday

SATURDAY: We start the morning with temperatures in the low and mid 50s. Very warm once again Saturday with highs in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and around 90 in Pueblo. We're expecting afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across the region with more severe weather possible across the far eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will gradually cool through next week as a trough of low pressure moves across the four corners. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday will dip into the 60s and 70s.

