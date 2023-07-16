Hot & dry weather begins Sunday

SUNDAY: Temperatures make a whopping ten degree rebound heading up to the 90s in most lower elevation areas. We stay dry as a ridge of high pressure starts moving in from the southwest.

MONDAY: Temperatures continue to rise to the triple digits in Pueblo and mid 90s in Colorado Springs. You're advised not to spend lengthy amounts of time outside in this dangerous heat.

EXTENDED: Hot and dry conditions linger through Tuesday. Our next bout of active weather is set to start Wednesday.