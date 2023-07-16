Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Hot & dry weather begins Sunday

TEMPS
By
Published 5:14 AM

SUNDAY: Temperatures make a whopping ten degree rebound heading up to the 90s in most lower elevation areas. We stay dry as a ridge of high pressure starts moving in from the southwest.

MONDAY: Temperatures continue to rise to the triple digits in Pueblo and mid 90s in Colorado Springs. You're advised not to spend lengthy amounts of time outside in this dangerous heat.

EXTENDED: Hot and dry conditions linger through Tuesday. Our next bout of active weather is set to start Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content