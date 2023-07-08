Chance for severe weather Saturday

SATURDAY: One more day with thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. We're monitoring the chance for hail up to two inches in diameter, flash flooding and high winds along and east of I-25 during the afternoon and evening hours. Red flag warnings will be in place west of Salida from noon to 9:00 p.m. Highs will be around ten degrees below average, ranging from the upper-70s to the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: A warming trend gets underway on Sunday along with a drier weather pattern setting up for next week.

EXTENDED: Highs are back into the 90s and some areas close to 100 by Tuesday.