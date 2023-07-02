Severe weather possible Sunday

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday in the 80s and 90s. Rain showers will make their way across southern Colorado starting around noon and lingering along the eastern plains through at least the early evening hours bringing the chance for severe weather including hail, flooding and wind gusts up to 30 MPH.

MONDAY: Temperatures remain in the 80s and 90s. You can expect scattered showers after 5:00 p.m.

TUESDAY: Temperatures stay hovering around average for your Independence Day. We'll stay mostly dry with clouds taking over in the afternoon and the chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.