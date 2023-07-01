Mostly dry Saturday, rainy Sunday

SATURDAY: Skies stay mostly clear to start the day with some clouds heading our way in the afternoon hours. A few scattered showers are possible around 6:00 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be five to ten degrees warmer than Saturday, but we end our weekend with more widespread rain showers starting around 1:00 p.m. There will be a chance for severe weather, mostly confined to the eastern plains with windy conditions and heavy rain in the forecast. Stay with KRDO for updates.