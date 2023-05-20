Saturday: smoke lingers, afternoon showers

SATURDAY: We're monitoring partly to mostly cloudy conditions Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Late afternoon and evening storms may bring heavy downpours to the Pikes Peak region and the I-25 corridor. An air quality health advisory will stay in place through Saturday morning due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada.

SUNDAY: Sunday brings a little more sunshine with warmer temps in the 70's. Dry conditions most of the afternoon with a few isolated storms building over the mountains after 4pm.

EXTENDED: Daily afternoon storms remain in the forecast early next week with highs returning to the 80s in some areas by Monday.