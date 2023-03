SUNDAY: We're anticipating light mountain snow this afternoon and snowfall over the Palmer Divide with wind picking up during the evening hours.

MONDAY: We'll dry out for the morning commute but, similar to Sunday, scattered showers will likely develop along I-25 and the eastern plains later in the day with highs remaining in the 30s and 40s.

EXTENDED: We can expect a drying and warming trend with temperatures heading up to the 50s and 60s midweek.