Marty’s Monday Morning Forecast – Warmer, But Windy – 11/28/2022

Overview: We're tracking several fast moving systems that will bring wind, temperature fluctuations, and another chance for some snow...

Today: Mountain wave clouds will filter the sun at times today; the wind will be gusty over and near the mountains and most other areas will be pretty breezy at times. All areas will be warmer with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains, 40s over our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely at times over and near the mountains. Conditions will become favorable for the spread of wildfires for lower elevations along the I-25 corridor and damaging wind gusts are possible over and near the southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy to windy at times with snow developing over the high country. By morning, another shot of cold air will be moving southward across eastern Colorado resulting in gusty wind and possibly scattered snow showers over northern and western areas late. The wind may keep temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s along and south of the Arkansas River for much of the night, but the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region should fall into the 20s as the cold front arrives late.

Extended: Tuesday will be blustery and colder with snow developing over some areas. Snowfall accumulations capable of impacting travel are most likely on the higher terrain surrounding both Colorado Springs and Pueblo where a couple of inches of snow could fall, but light snowfall accumulations are also possible over lower elevations. Wednesday will be dry but still cold for most areas. The air will warm Thursday into Friday with high temperatures Friday probably reaching the 50s and 60s for many areas, and possibly lower 70s for the far eastern plains, but we also expect some clouds and strong wind. Next weekend looks to remain windy at times locally with snow likely over the ski resorts.