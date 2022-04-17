Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Happy Easter! – 4/17/2022

Overview: We're tracking warmer air and more wind!

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80 for the plains, 50s and 60s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. Weather conditions favorable for the spread of wildfires will be likely over more of eastern Colorado again by afternoon and so the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning valid from noon until 8 PM.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy at times with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas; 20s over the high mountain valleys.

Extended: We'll track a series of weak cold fronts that will result in day-to-day temperature variations and fire weather concerns. Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler with high temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s for the plains. Windy, dry, and warmer again on Tuesday, then slightly cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, but we should remain dry. Friday looks warm and very windy again as a stronger storm passes mainly north of the area. Saturday should be windy and cooler, but right now our chances for precipitation don't look great.