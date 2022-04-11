Marty’s Monday Morning Forecast – Wind & Fire Weather – 4/11/2022

Overview: We're tracking wind and fire weather...

Today: The morning hours will be a bit chilly and breezy in spots, but we expect a partly cloudy, windy, and warmer afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the plains, mainly 50s to near 60 for the mountains and mountain valleys. The wind will pick up over many more areas this afternoon so the National Weather Service has again issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the area in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with low temperatures in the 40s for the plains, mostly 30s for our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys. Snow should develop over the Continental Divide late as the next cold front approaches the area late tonight.

Extended: We’ll be very windy on Tuesday as another cold front moves over the area with fire weather again a primary concern. While the morning looks warm, it's likely that significantly colder air will arrive sometime during the afternoon. When the cold front arrives, it is possible that at least scattered rain and/or snow showers will develop along and behind it late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Wednesday looks breezy and colder with enough instability for isolated snow showers over and near the mountains, mainly over the northern parts of our coverage area. We’ll be on the boundary of the warmer and colder air on Thursday and Friday, and it’s hard to know right now which way the temperature will go, but it’s likely to be breezy/windy and a little warmer again. There are some indications that colder air will be near the area next weekend, but it’s hard to know just yet when exactly it might arrive..