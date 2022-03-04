Marty’s Friday Morning Forecast – Windy – 3/4/2022

Overview: Winter is about to make a comeback...

Today: Clouds may be thick over much of southern Colorado during the morning, but many areas east of the I-25 corridor will clear for some time during the afternoon. The wind will increase during the day, especially over the plains where gusts could often exceed 30 mph. Many areas will experience a stout southwesterly wind with speeds routinely running between 10 and 20 mph, and occasionally gusting higher. We'll remain warm, and the combination of warmth, wind, and dry conditions will result in conditions becoming favorable for the spread of wildfires over eastern Colorado, so the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning for much of eastern Colorado valid from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. High temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor, 70s to near 80 for the far eastern plains, and 50s to lower 60s for our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys. Rain and snow showers will increase during the afternoon over western Colorado with clouds building as far east as the I-25 corridor late in the day.

Tonight: Spotty rain and/or snow showers are possible over and near the mountains this evening as the next storm approaches. It does not appear we should expect significant precipitation locally this evening. The next cold front will arrive later tonight bringing continued gusty wind and falling temperatures to the area. The upper level storm responsible for the colder air looks to pass mainly north of us, which should limit precipitation over much of southern Colorado during the night, but scattered rain and/or snow showers will remain possible over and very near to the mountains. A more organized area of wind-driven snow looks to develop over northeastern Colorado ate tonight, and the southern edge could briefly clip the Pikes Peak Region. If so, residents of Teller County mainly north of Pikes Peak, and along the Palmer Divide could receive a quick burst of wind-driven snow through early Saturday morning. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s over the southeastern corner of the state, to the 20s over the mountains and the Palmer Divide.

Saturday: Again, it's possible that northern parts of our coverage area could have a brief burst of wind-driven snow this morning, but for most areas we're just expecting a blustery, cooler day. Clouds will be more prevalent over northern areas during the day, but we expect most areas to see some sun at times. High temperatures will reach the 50s to lower 60s for the plains along and south of the Arkansas River, mainly 40s over our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys. Temperatures on the other side of Monument Hill will likely only reach the 30 and 40s.

Extended: A second system will bring much colder air over all areas Saturday night and Sunday with snow developing over many areas by Sunday morning. The southeastern corner of the state may miss out on the snow for much of the day, but the air will still be considerably colder. Snow will be possible again mainly over and near the mountains on Monday and then for more areas on Thursday. The week as a whole will be much colder with high temperatures most days in the 30s and 40s, although Wednesday could be a little warmer for some areas.