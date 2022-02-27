Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Warmer Afternoon – 2/27/2022

Overview: We're tracking warmer air!

Today: Crisp this morning, but mostly sunny & warmer this afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s for the plains, mainly 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Clear and not as chilly with low temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Extended: A weak cold front may increase clouds and kick up the wind a little on Monday, but we don’t expect much change in temperature. The rest of the week looks warm and breezy with high temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s for the plains by Tuesday & Wednesday, mainly 40s and 50s for the mountains and high mountain valleys. The air will remain warm Thursday and Friday, but the clouds and wind will likely be increasing. By late Friday or Friday night the next cold front should arrive bringing our next chance for some snow, and next weekend looks colder.