Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Chilly Start – 2/26/2022

Overview: We're tracking warmer air!

Today: We’ll start the day chilly and be slow to warm, but we will be mostly sunny with high temperatures eventually reaching the 30s and 40s area-wide. The wind should remain light for most areas.

Tonight: Clear and chilly with low temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer with high temperatures in the 50s for the plains, mainly 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: A weak cold front may increase clouds and kick up the wind a little on Monday, but the change in temperature should be minor. The rest of the week looks warm and breezy with high temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s for the plains by Tuesday & Wednesday, mainly 40s and 50s for the mountains and high mountain valleys. The air will remain warm Thursday and Friday, but the clouds and wind will likely be increasing. By late Friday or Friday night the next cold front should arrive bringing our next chance for some snow, and next weekend looks colder.