Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Early Wintry Mix – 1/9/2022

Overview: We’re tracking warmer air as we move into next week.

Today: A couple of inches of snow accumulated along the eastern slopes of the Wet Mountains last night where places like Rye and Beulah picked up 2”- 3” of snow. Elsewhere, the mixture of rain and snow didn’t result in much snowfall accumulation, but under a mostly cloudy, we’ve had a light wintry mix of fog, freezing drizzle, and snow flurries early this morning, so be cautions of the possibility that a few slick spots will exist on some roadways. We expect decreasing clouds and cool temperatures during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s for most areas.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with low temperatures in the teens over the plains away from the mountains, lower 20s in pockets near the mountains, and single digits and teens over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Warmer air and breezy conditions should return to the area starting Monday with temperatures climbing back into the 50s to lower 60s for the plains by Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak upper-level system may spread scattered rain and snow showers over parts of Colorado starting Thursday, and Friday looks chilly with a chance for some light snow or flurries.