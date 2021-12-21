Marty’s Tuesday Morning Forecast – Clouds & Wind – 12/21/2021

Overview: We’re tracking wind and fire weather...

Today: We expect filtered sunshine this morning as mountain waves clouds park over the area, but the clouds should decrease some during the afternoon. After a cool start we expect the air to warm nicely this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 50s to lower 60s for the plains, 40s and 50s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. The wind will pick up over more areas today, and while many areas will be breezy at times, stronger gusts between 20 and 30 mph are most likely over and near the mountains. With the dry air and wind it is likely that conditions may become favorable for the spread of wildfires, and so the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for the higher terrain along and/or west of I-25.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy to windy at times for typically wind prone areas over and near the mountains. Low temperatures in the 20s and 30s near the mountains, but teens are more likely over low lying areas farther east, and the high mountain valleys will be chilly.

Extended: Wednesday looks partly cloudy and windy again with fire weather likely for some areas. Starting Thursday, wind driven snow will fall over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide bringing the ski resorts a little fresh snow, but likely resulting in winter driving conditions over the higher passes. We expect periods of wind locally though the end of the week with a slight chance for a quick burst or rain and/or snow along and west of the I-25 corridor Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday looks cooler, and for many areas will likely be the windiest day. Christmas Day should be less windy and a little cooler again, but dry.