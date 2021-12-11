Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Chilly Start – 12/11/2021

Overview: After a chilly start to the weekend we’re expecting several days of warmer air.

Today: We’ll be mostly sunny this morning, and then partly cloudy and breezy at times this afternoon, especially near the mountains. We’ll start the day chilly, but during the afternoon the air should warm into 40s for many areas in eastern Colorado with 30s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with areas of wind over and near the mountains. Near the mountains temperatures may remain in the 20s to lower 30s for much of the night, but farther east we expect a mixture of teens and 20s. The high mountain valleys will again be chilly with temperatures falling below zero.

Sunday: We will be warmer, but breezy with strong wind gusts possible over and near the mountains at times. Mountain wave clouds could filter the on Sunday as well, but high temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s for most areas.

Extended: The air should remain relatively warm through early Wednesday, but we expect breezy to windy conditions with the wind getting strong over most areas Wednesday and Wednesday night as colder air arrives again. Most of the precipitation with the mid-week cold front looks to fall as snow over the mountains along the Continental Divide, but it’s possible snow could also develop over and near the eastern mountains. Thursday and Friday look cooler with a few snow showers possible over the mountains on Friday.