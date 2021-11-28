Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Warmer – 11/28/2021

Overview: We’re tracking what looks to be a pretty warm start to December!

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer with less wind and high temperatures in the 60s for the plains, mainly 50s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas, although he high mountain valleys will get colder as usual with single digits and teens.

Extended: Monday will be warm again and probably not too windy with high temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s for the plains, 50s and 60s for the mountains and high mountains valleys. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. We’ll be warmer again Wednesday and Thursday with increasing wind. Friday will be windy and may start out warm, but sharply colder air will move from north to south over the area sometime during the day. Next weekend looks to turn chilly at some point with a chance for some snow.