Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Still Warm – 10/23/2021

Overview: We’re tracking a couple of cold fronts that will bring snow to the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide, periods of wind to the plains, and possibly some spotty rain and snow showers to the eastern mountains and I-25 corridor.

Today: We’ll start the day off partly cloudy but become mostly cloudy as the afternoon wears on. Breezy at times and still warm with high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s for the plains, mainly 60s for our local mountain communities and high valleys.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s late. Snow will fall over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide where some higher elevations could receive a couple of inches of snow. Spotty rain and/or snow showers could reach the eastern mountains and I-25 corridor briefly prior to sunrise, but they aren’t likely to last long enough to produce significant precipitation. Spotty rain showers may also develop briefly towards dawn over the far eastern plains, mainly north of the Arkansas River.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, we’ll be breezy at times and cooler, especially in the morning, but later in the day high temperatures should climb into the 50s to lower 60s for the mountains and mountain valleys, 60s to lower 70s for the plains.

Extended: Breezy to windy at times and warmer on Monday with high temperatures back into the 70s to lower 80s for the plains, mainly 60s to near 70 for our local mountain communities and high valleys. The wind will be on the increase Monday night and Tuesday as a stronger cold front moves over the state. We expect a decent snowfall over the ski resorts on Tuesday, and as the initial wave reaches the area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, we’ll have our best chance for mainly brief, scattered rain and/or snow showers over the eastern mountains and the I-25 corridor. The primary weather of note for the plains on Tuesday will be the wind which will be quite gusty and colder as high temperatures fall back into 50s and 60s for most areas, but the far southeastern plains could reach to lower 70s again. If there are any spotty rain/snow showers over and near the mountains late Tuesday, they should fall apart after the sun sets. The rest of the week looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. Wednesday will likely be windy again, but by Thursday and Friday the wind should be easing some.