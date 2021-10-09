Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Windy – 10/9/2021

Local Forecast

Overview: We’re tracking wind, fire weather, colder air, and possibly a little rain and snow for some areas!

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and warm with conditions becoming favorable for the spread of wildfires over much of eastern Colorado this afternoon. High temperatures should reach the 70s and 80s for the plains with 60s for our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for much of eastern Colorado this afternoon, and a High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains southwest of Pueblo where gusts over 60 mph are possible at times.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy to windy at times with low temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s for the plains, 20s and 30s for our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys. Clouds may increase late with a few rain (plains) or snow (mountains) showers developing over primarily southern areas towards dawn.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered rain and snow showers possible, especially south of the Arkansas River. High temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains with upper 40s and 50s over the mountains and mountain valleys, but cooler under any showers.

Extended: Monday and early Tuesday look windy and warmer with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the plains, mainly 50s to lower 60s over the mountains and mountain valleys, but the air will turn noticeably colder from west to east Tuesday afternoon. Fire weather conditions appear likely early next week for many areas. The high country will pick up some snow late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, and over eastern Colorado it is also possible we’ll have a little rain and snow, especially over northern areas. Temperatures could drop to near or slightly below freezing over parts of eastern Colorado as early as Tuesday or Wednesday night. The rest of the week looks cool with highs in the 50s and 60s for most areas, and isolated showers are possible Thursday.