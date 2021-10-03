Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Looks Great! – 10/3/2021

Local Forecast

Overview: We’re tracking a perfectly “fallish” week.

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly cloudy and warmer during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s for the plains with mainly 60s to lower 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys. A few sprinkles or brief showers could develop over and near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains late.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 40s for the plains and 30s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warm with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the plains with mainly 60s to lower 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys. An upper wave will kick up the wind on Wednesday and bring showers to mostly mountain areas along and west of the Continental Divide, but it is possible isolated showers could also develop over our local mountain areas. The weather should remain dry and warm Thursday and Friday, and the wind should pick up over the area again as we head into next weekend.