Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Slightly Warmer – 10/2/2021

Overview: We’re tracking an upper level wave out of the area over the next few days.

Today: Showers over the eastern plains will end early this morning as an upper wave begins to drift away from the area, and pockets of low cloud cover and fog scattered across the mountain valleys should break up rather early. Most areas will spend the day partly cloudy and some isolated showers and weak thunderstorms could develop mainly over and near the mountains later in the day. High temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s for most areas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible early this evening mainly over and near the mountains, then mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 40s for the plains and 30s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly cloudy and warmer during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s for the plains with mainly 60s to lower 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warm with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the plains with mainly 60s to lower 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys. An upper wave will kick up the wind on Wednesday and bring showers to mostly mountain areas along and west of the Continental Divide, but it is possible isolated showers could also develop over our local mountain areas. The weather should remain dry and warm Thursday and Friday, and the wind should pick up over the area on Saturday.