Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Heating Up – 8/22/2021

Local Forecast

Overview: Expect another stretch of hot and mostly dry weather starting today.

Today: After any patchy low clouds break up this morning we expect to be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s along the I-25 corridor, 90s to near 100 for the plains, and 70s and 80s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over extreme southern and southeastern Colorado late, but other areas will remain dry.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains with 40s and 50s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: We’re expecting hot, mostly dry days to start the week with just a slight chance for a brief shower or a crack of thunder over and near the mountains during the afternoon hours. It appears a weak cold front might slide over parts of eastern Colorado on Wednesday, and if so, some areas might have a better chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms, but it still doesn’t appear we should expect great chances for rain. The end of the week still looks very warm with only isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but next weekend could be a little cooler and wetter.