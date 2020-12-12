Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Cold, More Snow Coming – 12/12/2020

Local Forecast

Overview: We’re tracking fast moving systems that will keep the air cooler this week and bring us chances for at least some light snow occasionally.

Today: Low clouds and areas of dense fog will blanket many low lying areas in eastern Colorado this morning keeping the air chilly. The clouds may break up briefly near the mountains sometime this afternoon, and possibly earlier over the northern slopes of the Raton Mesa from Trinidad eastward, but many others in eastern Colorado may remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. Our local mountain communities will be more likely to see the sun occasionally today. By late in the afternoon another upper-level wave will be approaching the area from the west causing scattered snow showers to develop over and near the mountains. High temperatures will only reach the 20s and 30s across the area.

Tonight: Areas of generally light snow will spread over much of southeastern Colorado. Snow tonight will probably accumulate over more areas than the snow on Friday, and for many snowfall accumulations through the night will range from 1”- 4”. As always, there will be some pockets where the snow may accumulate more heavily, and with this storm it appears that areas along and south of the Arkansas River and near the Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains are the most likely areas to possibly receive up to 6”. For northern parts of our coverage area the snow will be rather light and airy, and while the wind will be cold, the gusts shouldn’t be too strong. Over the southeastern plains the snow should be a little wetter, and the wind my pickup late with some gusts over 25 mph possible. The bottom line is that many areas will likely have snow covered and slick roadways through the night with reduced visibility at times. Lows will fall into the teens to near 20 for the plains with single digits and teens for the mountains and southern valleys.

Sunday: Clearing and cool with high temperatures only in the 30s for most areas.

Extended: Warmer and breezy at times on Monday with a chance for light snow developing late in the day into Monday night. We expect partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, then increasing clouds on Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday should be a little warmer, but colder air will return on Friday bringing another chance for light snow to at least parts of the area.