Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Happy Father’s Day! 6/21/2020

Overview: Warmer and drier air will settle over the area for the weekend with only a very slight chance for a brief shower on Father’s Day. A cold front will arrive on Monday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to more areas early next week.

Today: Happy Father's Day! Partly cloudy, breezy at times and warmer again with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains; 70s to lower 80s for our local mountain communities. Isolated, brief showers are possible over and near the mountains during the afternoon and evening hours although we do not expect much rain.

Tonight: Any weak showers that may have developed this evening will end, then partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains; 40s to near 50 for our local mountain areas and mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday & Tuesday will be cooler with high temperatures falling into the 70s and 80s for most areas. With the cooler air will come an increase in low-level moisture which should support an increase in showers and thunderstorms over many areas. Warmer with decreasing thunderstorms again Wednesday and Thursday, then possibly cooler again as we head into next weekend.