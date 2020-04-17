Clearing skies for your Friday

Local Forecast

TODAY: Clearing skies are in the forecast today, so look for some afternoon sunshine with warmer highs in the 40s to low 50s. This sunshine will help to melt a lot of snow!

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear. Overnight lows drop to the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: The first half of Saturday looks mainly dry, then after 12pm, a few showers and thundershowers will be rolling through. Wet snow or a rain-snow mix is likely over our local mountain cities. Highs tomorrow warm to the 50s and low 60s. We will be warmer and much more sunny on Sunday. Highs that day top out in the 60s to around 70 with 50s in the mountains. Our next best chance for thundershowers, rain and snow will be moving in on Tuesday.