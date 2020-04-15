Clouds increase ahead of another round of snow

Local Forecast

TODAY: Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon today as a cold front moves in from the north and west. Highs will be warmer than yesterday and will hit the 40s and 50s today for more areas. Though it will feel warmer, we are still cooler than where we should be for this time of April.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Lows cool to the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Snow moves in between 9am and noon Thursday for places in Teller County and through the northern half of El Paso County over Monument Hill. Both rain and snow develop south of Highway 50 after noon and will become much more widespread through 3pm. Snow fills in along I-25 toward 6pm in the evening and will taper off through midnight. We will see a widespread 3-6” through Teller County and in Monument, with isolated areas receiving a range of 4-7” of accumulation. 2-4” is likely in most areas of central Colorado Springs with 0-3” in Pueblo. Highs on Thursday will be chilly and should only warm to the 30s and 40s. The rest of the week and into the weekend brings warming. Highs will be back in the 50s and 60s to around 70 by Saturday and Sunday. That comes with mainly dry skies!