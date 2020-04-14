Weather Alert: record cold and icy roads

Local Forecast

TODAY: We start our day with record cold temperatures! Colorado Springs dropped to 7 degrees at 3:42am this morning, which breaks the record cold low of 8 degrees set back in 1933. By this afternoon, highs will be feeling a little bit better. We warm to the 30s and 40s for most areas but that is still cooler than normal for this time of the year. Skies will be mostly sunny so snow should be melting.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows dropping to the 20s. Mountain cities will be feeling some teens.

EXTENDED: Wednesday looks dry with warmer highs in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will be on the increase out ahead of our next weather system. That arrives on Thursday morning through El Paso and Teller Counties as snow. Snow fills in along I-25 through the morning and into the afternoon thanks to easterly winds. This looks to continue throughout the day and will likely mix with some rain over the far eastern plains. Highs on Thursday will only be warming to the 20s and 30s. Right now, a heavier wet snow looks likely along with the chance for accumulation. Right now it is hard to say exactly how much we will see, but we will keep you updated throughout the day.