Rain and snow on the horizon

Local Forecast

TODAY: High to mid-level clouds are expected today, so most of your Thursday looks partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs will be warming to the 50s and 60s with upper 40s in mountain areas. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms develop south of Highway 50 around 2-3pm today, with isolated rain showers over the mountains. Rain and snow showers are likely over Teller County and places north through the early evening and through about 9pm to midnight. Any accumulation will be contained to Pikes Peak and should only amount to an inch or two. A trace, if that is possible on grassy, elevated areas through Teller County.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with cold temps in the 20s and 30s. Areas of ice are possible tomorrow morning, especially where temperatures will be at or below freezing.

EXTENDED: Friday brings some clearing and slightly warmer highs in the 50s and 60s. Saturday into Easter Sunday looks snowy right now. We will likely see some minor accumulation out of this event, however, snow won’t likely stack up to great amounts because of the recent warmth. Highs Easter Sunday only top off in the 30s and 40s. Scattered chances for rain and snow are likely through Wednesday of next week.