One last dry day for the Southern Front Range

Local Forecast

TODAY: We will have one more nice day in the Pikes Peak Region with mainly sunny skies and mild highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. It will be breezy at times, but the fire danger concerns are looking lower overall.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with lows dropping to the 30s and 40s.

EXTENDED: Our weather becomes very active for the last part of our work week and into Easter Weekend. Tomorrow will be mainly dry and then for the late afternoon and early evening, rain and snow showers move in. We might even see a few thunderstorms over the far eastern plains. This moisture starts to develop after 3pm and becomes more widespread around the Pikes Peak Region through the evening. Our best window for these rain and snow showers will be between 7pm Thursday and midnight Friday. Accumulation looks very minor, if not completely non-existent. More rain and snow is likely Saturday night into Easter Sunday. There is a chance that this round could bring us some minor accumulation, so we will keep you updated. Highs will be much cooler for the rest of this week.