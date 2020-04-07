Another warm day

Local Forecast

TODAY: Sunny skies and breezy weather is expected for the area this Tuesday. Highs will be warming to the 60s, 70s and 80s. Fire danger is high from Fremont County, The San Luis Valley and parts of Huerfano and Las Animas County from noon until 8pm tonight. Red flag warnings are in place there for that timeframe.



TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s.

EXTENDED: We will have one more nice, mild day tomorrow before our weather becomes more active. One round of isolated rain and snow showers is expected Thursday and Friday. Right now it doesn’t look like an impactful event at all, but you will feel a decent cool down in temps along with some wind. More widespread snow is expected for Saturday and Easter Sunday. Right now it is too early for accumulation specifics (if any) but we will keep you updated. Plan on a holiday inside with your immediate family!