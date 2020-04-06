High fire danger for the Southern Front Range

Local Forecast

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies are expected for your Monday! Highs soar into the 60s, 70s and 80s and the winds will be picking up into the late morning and early afternoon. This wind combined with dry conditions will increase the fire danger today. Red flag warnings are out for a good part of Southern Colorado and the San Luis Valley from noon until 8pm tonight.

TONIGHT: Breezy at times with clear skies and lows in the 30s and 40s.

EXTENDED: We will be sunny, dry and breezy through Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today and then we cool off just slightly through Wednesday. Thursday into Friday looks to bring rain and snow. Accumulation is definitely possible but we haven’t worked out the specifics yet. Right now plan on cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s. 50s are likely in areas over the far plains where snow chances are very low. Saturday could bring a few more showers before more rain and snow chances move in on Easter Sunday. Right now highs look to be in the 40s and 50s over Easter Weekend, but they could definitely end up cooler than that if snow chances become more organized and arrive earlier in the day.