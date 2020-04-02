Weather Alert: cold, rain and snow on the way

Local Forecast

TODAY: We will see lots of sun to start the day and then the clouds start to increase after 12pm. Red flag warnings are out from Fremont County to Las Animas County from noon until 8pm today thanks to dry air and winds gusting between 20 and 40 mph. Rain and snow showers are likely over the Palmer Divide and Teller County between 2 and 3pm. These showers continue around the Pikes Peak Region through midnight tonight. Watch for bursts of heavy snow at times and periods of reduced visibility. Highs today will be in the 50s and 60s, but only for a short time. The rest of the afternoon will bring decreasing temperatures from north to south.

TONIGHT: Snow showers wrap up for the most part after midnight. That will be replaced by low clouds and fog for Friday morning. Drizzle and flurries are possible through the early part of Friday. Minor accumulation is likely for places north of Colorado Springs through tomorrow. 1-3” is a good bet with isolated totals to 4” or so.

EXTENDED: Fog and low clouds clear out by noon, but the cold air will linger. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s around the Pikes Peak Region. Following that we see continued sunshine with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s through next week.