Rain and snow showers for Southern Colorado

Local Forecast

TODAY: We wake up with more clouds than sunshine today and cool temps in the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon we are back in the 40s, 50s and 60s, but that will be coming with both rain and snow. Rain and snow showers start up anytime after 11am this morning and become more widespread through the day. Some of those snow showers will create an inch or less of snow accumulation through Teller County, with no accumulation expected along and east of I-25. A few strong storms are possible over the southeast corner after 2pm today, with the biggest threat being hail.

TONIGHT: Clearing out and drying out. Temperatures will be chilly tonight as we settle into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Tomorrow and Wednesday will be perfect days to get some fresh air! Open the windows and take a social distancing walk or hike under the sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We are watching another system for the late week. Right now rain and snow look possible Thursday into Friday with temperatures falling to the 30s and 40s by Friday afternoon.