More fire danger for Southern Colorado

TODAY: Another day of extreme fire danger is in the forecast as winds gust through the afternoon. Most gusts will be between 35 and 50 mph with some gusts reaching to around 60 mph over the southern mountain peaks and foothills. Highs will be very warm today, thanks to the winds. Mountains warm to the 50s and lower elevation cities reach the 60s, 70s and low 80s. Please report any smoke and fire sightings.

TONIGHT: Breezy and cool with lows in the 30s to near 40. Partly cloudy.

EXTENDED: Most of Friday morning looks dry and temperatures warm to the 40s and 50s through the first half of the day. By the afternoon, rain showers move east of I-25 along with some snow showers over the mountains. Snow spreads into Teller County and El Paso County through midnight on Saturday and continues off and on through the late morning. Minor accumulation is likely through Teller County and over the Palmer Divide. Right now Im thinking anywhere from 2-5” for those areas. Grassy and elevated surfaces have the best chance of seeing accumulating snow. We will keep you updated!