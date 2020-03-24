Quiet weather for now

Local Forecast

TODAY: A beautiful Tuesday is expected for Southern Colorado as sunny skies return and highs warm up to the 60s and 70s. Mountain areas will be in the 50s today. Things will be breezy at times through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows cooling to the 30s. Some areas over the eastern plains will only drop into the low 40s tonight.

EXTENDED: Fire danger is in the forecast for tomorrow and Thursday. Red flag warnings are already in place for Wednesday afternoon for much of the area and fire weather watches have been issued for Thursday. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph, with some isolated gusts reaching as high as 45 to 50 mph. Quick spreading fires will be a big concern both days. Snow and cooler temps move in on Friday. Minor accumulation is possible but it is still too early to lay out any details.