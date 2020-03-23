High fire danger for areas south of Highway 50

Local Forecast

TODAY: High fire danger is the story for Southern Colorado today. We will see red flag warnings from Pueblo to Las Animas Counties from noon until 6pm today. Winds will gust to around 45 mph in areas there following lunchtime, so please take your fire prevention measures seriously today. Highs will warm to the 50s and 60s today, thanks to the sunshine and breezy weather.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with less wind. Overnight lows will be dropping to the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Dry weather and a nice warm-up are in the forecast through Thursday. By that time, highs will be warming to the 60s and 70s! Friday brings a big cool down with the arrival of some snow. Some models are suggesting this snow could linger into Saturday, but right now we are calling for a dry weekend. Stay with KRDO for the latest updates!