Skip to Content
Daily Weather Web

Record breaking heat and fire danger

KRDO
By
Published 3:33 PM

TODAY: Fire danger continues with widespread Red Flag Warnings due to warm, dry and windy conditions. 30-50 MPH gusts across lower terrain and 40-80 MPH gusts in the mountains. Temperatures warm even more to the low 70's in Colorado Springs, and high 70's to low 80's in Pueblo and across the Plains. Record breaking heat did take place for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta. Lamar, and Springfield. Each of these areas set new record high temps for Feb 24th.

TOMORROW: It's another windy day with 70+ degree highs along and east of I-25. Meanwhile, snowfall continues across the mountains Wednesday. Only a couple showers could spill into the Pikes Peak Region.

EXTENDED: Expect fire danger to stick with us for the next several days as warm, windy and mostly dry weather continues. We're well above average in the 60's and 70's through next weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Daily Weather Web

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.