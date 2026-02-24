Record breaking heat and fire danger

TODAY: Fire danger continues with widespread Red Flag Warnings due to warm, dry and windy conditions. 30-50 MPH gusts across lower terrain and 40-80 MPH gusts in the mountains. Temperatures warm even more to the low 70's in Colorado Springs, and high 70's to low 80's in Pueblo and across the Plains. Record breaking heat did take place for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta. Lamar, and Springfield. Each of these areas set new record high temps for Feb 24th.

TOMORROW: It's another windy day with 70+ degree highs along and east of I-25. Meanwhile, snowfall continues across the mountains Wednesday. Only a couple showers could spill into the Pikes Peak Region.

EXTENDED: Expect fire danger to stick with us for the next several days as warm, windy and mostly dry weather continues. We're well above average in the 60's and 70's through next weekend.