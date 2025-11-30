More Mountain Snow

Today: Expect another chilly afternoon to round out the weekend. Temps only reach the 30s across Southern Colorado today, up high and down low. Expect partly sunny skies with increasing clouds late in the day.

Tonight: Increasing snow chances begin this evening first across the higher elevations, before opportunities for snow develop across lower elevations overnight. Snow clears by early tomorrow morning. This will not be an impactful system in terms of snowfall accumulation for the Front Range, but where snow does fall, slick road conditions will be possible. Expect to see this on secondary main roads and side streets. Expect a dusting to 1/2" at best down low, and up to 1” for Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. The greater impact for this storm will be in the mountains, where 6”+ will be possible. Travel will be difficult across the mountain passes.

This Week: Near term, we look to dry out and warm back up through Tuesday. Then, our next opportunity for snow arrives on Wednesday along the Front Range with minimal accumulations possible.