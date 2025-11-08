Weekend Temperatures To Feel More “November-Like”

Today: A cold front has moved through southern Colorado which will keep high temperatures in the 50s for most across southern Colorado. Gusty winds can be expected this afternoon, with the strongest gusts expected to be across the plains where 25-35MPH gusts will be possible. The winds will subside during the evening, allowing for a clear and very chilly night ahead! Overnight lows will be in the teens and twenties tonight, so prepare for a cold Sunday morning!

Tomorrow: Expect an even chillier day with highs only getting into the 40s for most, which is below average (for a change!) for this time of year. Winds will be relatively light and skies should be mostly clear, so even though it will be chilly it should still be an enjoyable Fall day.

Next Week: High pressure rebuilds over southern Colorado which will set the stage for a warming trend that will last into the weekend. Highs are back in the 60s and 70s for the work week, with no real chance for any rain or snow through next weekend. While we are too far out to make any definitive forecasts, it does appear that our weather patten will become a bit more active as we head into the following week... your Stormtracker13 Team will be tracking that potential closely as these systems begin to materialize.