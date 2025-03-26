Warm Conditions Continue for Southern Colorado

Tonight: Expect cool but not too cold temperatures once again in the 40s across lower elevations and 30s for Teller County

Thursday: Record warmth is possible for Colorado Springs and close to it in Pueblo with highs soaring into the mid-70s for Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo. The record for the warmest March 27th on record for Colorado Springs is 76° set back in 1988 and 85° also set back in 1988.



Friday and this weekend: As we get into Friday, our ridge will start to break down as one ripple of energy passes overhead, cooling us slightly as we get into the weekend. We won’t feel much consequence from this as Friday will still be warm with 70s for the Pikes Peak Region and 80s for Pueblo, but I do expect the wind to be a bit breezier, maintaining elevated fire danger. The more noticeable change happens Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front pushes into Southern Colorado. The wind shift and moisture will touch off rain showers, which will eventually transition to snow showers for the Pikes Peak Region. As of right now, this does not have the makings of a significant spring storm. Snow accumulation will likely be minimal at best. Details are still coming together and springtime in the Rockies can always come with quick changes. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.