Rain/Snow Tonight, Then Nice Weather Ahead

today at 7:53 AM
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies then an increase in clouds. High of 48° for Colorado Springs and 53° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a rain showers changing to snow, then a gradual clearing with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 48° for Colorado Springs and 54° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a high of 53° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high of 57° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.

