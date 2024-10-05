Record Warmth, High Fire Danger Saturday

Saturday: We're off to a toasty start to the first weekend in October as afternoon high temperatures soar into the 80s across El Paso County with 90s expected along the Arkansas River Valley. Both Colorado Springs and Pueblo likely watch heat records fall today with 87° expected in Colorado Springs and 92° expected in Pueblo. The trade-off for the summer-like heat will be fire danger. Although wind will not be a huge concern, it will be breezy to gusty enough to elevate fire conditions to red flag conditions. NO OUTDOOR BURNING!

Sunday: Relief arrives from the heat on Sunday by way of a cold front Saturday evening, which will push our temperatures back down to the 70s for both the Springs and Pueblo, although still above normal for early October

The rest of the week: Our rinse-and-repeat forecast continues with no major changes in the works. Expect dry conditions each day with highs topping out in the 80s down low and 70s up high.