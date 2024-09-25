Skip to Content
Tracking Warmer Than Avg Temps

KRDO
today at 2:45 PM
Published 2:27 PM

Rest of Today: Plenty of sunshine across the region with high pressure anchored across the intermountain west. This area of high pressure will lead to clear skies and mild temps overnight.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 40's and 50's with calm winds and clear skies.

TOMORROW: Thursday features bluebird skies with temps soaring to around 88° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: A slight cooldown on Friday with temps back in the 70's to low 80's;however, still unseasonably warm temps continue into the weekend.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

