Tracking a weekend snowstorm

One more mild day today before our next system.

TODAY: One final mild day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. 62 is the forecast high in the Springs, 66 in Pueblo. Clouds will increase in coverage by the evening, we should stay mostly dry. Snow begins to spread across the Western Slope.

EXTENDED: Snow will begin to impact the Front Range during the late Friday through Saturday night.

Preliminary snowfall estimates for Friday-Saturday in graphic below. The zone of 6-12 could be more expansive across the Palmer Divide but right now....this is our thinking.

PLEASE ALSO NOTE: Highest confidence for potential impact to roads resides over the higher terrain areas (Palmer Divide, West El Paso and Teller counties).

Please keep checking back for updates.