WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking COLD Sunday

SUNDAY: Projected highs will be 7 degrees for Pueblo and 13 in Colorado Springs. The old record low high temperatures for both locations is 10 degrees, so likely a record breaking cold day at least for the steel city. Avoid any outdoor activities with frostbite and hypothermia possible in a matter of 30 minutes or so as wind chills stay in the negatives. A few flurries will be possible throughout the day.

EXTENDED: Light snow is expected on Monday with EXTREMELY COLD temperatures continuing through Tuesday morning. Minor accumulations at this point, with an inch or two possible across the Pikes Peak Region. We warm to 50 degrees by Wednesday in Colorado Springs.