Calm Saturday Ahead of Another Storm Late Sunday

4:10 PM
Snow maps attached below.

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonably cold overnight with Saturday morning lows falling into the low-30s.

SATURDAY: Unsettled weather with snow in the mountains for the afternoon and evening. We stay dry along the Front Range with partly cloudy skies and mild temps. across the plains. 63 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 66 in Pueblo.

WEEKEND: Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures with snow again ramping up in the high country. Accumulating snow will be possible across the I-25 corridor Sunday night and Monday morning.  Stay tuned... and be aware that slick roads are a possibility for the Monday morning commute.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

